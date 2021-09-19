Facebook to work with DPC over concerns about smart glasses
Concerns have been raised that people could be filmed without their knowledge by the devices
Facebook has said it will work with the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) in a bid to ease privacy concerns that people may be filmed without their knowledge by wearers of the social media giant’s new smart glasses.
The glasses allow the wearer to take short videos or pictures through discreet cameras in the frame. This has led to questions over how they may be used to take pictures, particularly of children, in private...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Philips Airfryer XXL HD9650/99 and Nest Brush
Samsung’s latest in-ear headphones, a family-sized air fryer and a toothpaste-dispensing toothbrush are reviewed this week
Kinzen briefing the Department of Health on Covid-19 online misinformation
The Irish media tech start-up can track disinformation campaigns and identify ‘high risk’ material via speech recognition
PayPal takes €60m dividend from Irish arm
The company is currently negotiating with 130 employees as it plans to move their jobs out of Ireland
Gadget Guru: Ray-Ban Stories, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Bottle+ reviewed
The Gadget Guru throws his eye over a set of forward-looking specs, an impressive new smartwatch and a bottle that makes sparkling water