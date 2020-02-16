Facebook boss to meet government officials over content regulations

Facebook will meet with Irish officials next week as the company braces itself for new regulations forcing it to protect users from harmful and illegal content online.
The social network’s vice-president of global policy management Monika Bickert is meeting a number of officials in Europe as part of a tour of the region as momentum grows for new rules to regulate online speech.
Last week the British government outlined plans to fine social...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team