Facebook asked Irish ambassador to lobby US politicians after landmark ruling
The tech giant fears the Data Protection Commissioner’s data transfer ban could adversely affect how it does business across Europe
Facebook asked Ireland’s ambassador to the United States to lobby American politicians on its behalf in relation to a landmark ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) that could upend how technology companies do business in Europe.
In a letter marked “confidential” sent on October 8 last year, Erin Egan, Facebook’s vice-president and chief privacy officer, asked Dan Mulhall to speak to the US Congressional Friends of Ireland caucus and to convey...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Huawei Watch 3, KitchenAid Drip Coffee maker, DogCare Grooming Clipper
Huawei’s superb new smartwatch, a retro-inspired coffee maker and a sensor-powered pet hair clipper are all reviewed this week
The Gadget Guru: Symfonisk Wi-fi speaker; OnePlus Nord N200 5G; FIR+ Cooker
A wifi speaker that doubles as a piece of art, a new budget offering from OnePlus and a standalone multi-use cooking device come under the spotlight this week
Firms team up to launch new system that can manage occupancy rates in shops and offices
Tapadoo and Redzone invest €150,000 in building TruCount to cater for broader reopening measures across country
Apple hires 400 staff as part of Cork expansion
The tech giant, with its 40-year history in Cork, is fitting out three floors of office space in a new building on Horgan’s Quay