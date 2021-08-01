Subscribe Today
Facebook asked Irish ambassador to lobby US politicians after landmark ruling

The tech giant fears the Data Protection Commissioner’s data transfer ban could adversely affect how it does business across Europe

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
1st August, 2021
Facebook asked Ireland’s ambassador to the United States to lobby American politicians on its behalf in relation to a landmark ruling by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) that could upend how technology companies do business in Europe.

In a letter marked “confidential” sent on October 8 last year, Erin Egan, Facebook’s vice-president and chief privacy officer, asked Dan Mulhall to speak to the US Congressional Friends of Ireland caucus and to convey...

