Facebook and Twitter called in front of Oireachtas committee over electoral reform bill

Tech companies will be quizzed over role of social media advertising in elections and referendums

Donal MacNamee
12th March, 2021
Facebook and Twitter have been asked to appear before an Oireachtas committee over planned legislation that would clamp down on political advertising on social media.

The tech giants have been called to appear via videolink in front of the Oireachtas committee on housing, local government and heritage at the end of the month.

Discussions are continuing on a bill to set up an electoral commission which would regulate online advertising during elections and referendums, amid...

