Facebook and Twitter called in front of Oireachtas committee over electoral reform bill
Tech companies will be quizzed over role of social media advertising in elections and referendums
Facebook and Twitter have been asked to appear before an Oireachtas committee over planned legislation that would clamp down on political advertising on social media.
The tech giants have been called to appear via videolink in front of the Oireachtas committee on housing, local government and heritage at the end of the month.
Discussions are continuing on a bill to set up an electoral commission which would regulate online advertising during elections and referendums, amid...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Challenge now is to reverse the decline of women in tech
The pandemic hasn‘t helped, but the expected recovery process could be seen as an opportunity to encourage cultural change and draw more women into Stem-related careers
Tech View: The cookie finally crumbles as Google calls a halt
Google is getting rid of third-party cookies in a move that highlights the need for a complete rethink on online advertising
Hopin valued at $5.6bn after securing $400m investment
Online events company backed by Web Summit’s Amaranthine Fund more than doubles its valuation in five months
The Gadget Guru: Garmin Venu; Dyson V11 Outsize; The Canopy
A user-friendly smartphone, a king-sized vacuum cleaner and a ‘vertical farm’ are all reviewed this week