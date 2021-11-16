Evervault to treble its staff count in next year

Evervault, a Dublin-based encryption software infrastructure business, expects to more than treble its staff over the next year and reach at least 50 employees in total.

Shane Curran, founder and chief executive of Evervault, said the expansion was inevitable in order for the business to maintain growth at its current speed.

“You can only build on narrative for a short time. We have 16 people in Dublin at the moment and we are trying to hire...