Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Evervault to treble its staff count in next year

The encryption software infrastructure business expects to employee 50 people soon and is hiring in Dublin and the US

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
16th November, 2021
Evervault to treble its staff count in next year
Shane Curran, founder and chief executive of Evervault, said the company aims to build on the growth it enjoyed during the pandemic. Picture: Nick Bradshaw

Evervault, a Dublin-based encryption software infrastructure business, expects to more than treble its staff over the next year and reach at least 50 employees in total.

Shane Curran, founder and chief executive of Evervault, said the expansion was inevitable in order for the business to maintain growth at its current speed.

“You can only build on narrative for a short time. We have 16 people in Dublin at the moment and we are trying to hire...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Vodafone Neo smartwatch has easy-to-input parental controls

The Gadget Guru: Vodafone Neo Watch, Ninja AF100, CircuitMess Batmobile

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
Robert Troy, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment: held online roundtable meetings with tech firms to discuss upcoming EU legislation. Picture: RollingNews

Tech companies were granted confidentiality before meeting minister

Tech Aaron Rogan
Teenagers from Schull in Co Cork protest about social media outside the headquarters of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, in Dublin last week. Picture: Bryan Meade

An image problem: why Facebook needs to counter the negative effects of Instagram

Tech Aaron Rogan

Tech’s the season to be jolly: The best devices to get this Christmas – if you can

Gadgets Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1