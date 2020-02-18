Tuesday February 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

EU warns Facebook to take more responsibility for content

Social media giant’s proposals for regulation are ‘not enough’, says European Commissioner

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
18th February, 2020
Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, in Dublin. She said that said that any new regulations on social media would have implications for free speech and privacy.

Facebook’s effort to draw the European Commission into a consultation on how to limit harmful content has been met with a warning that it faces penalties if it does not take more responsibility.

Mark Zuckerberg met EU officials in Brussels today after the company published a white paper called “Charting a Way Forward on Online Content Regulation”. The document calls for greater regulation of social media content and explores the different ways this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Facebook boss to meet government officials over content regulations

Senior exec visits Ireland as social network prepares for new rules on harmful posts and online speech

Aaron Rogan | 2 days ago

ServiceNow boss is a ‘perfect match of place and personality’

Bill McDermott, incoming chief executive of ServiceNow, is looking to make the cloud business the growth story of a generation

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago

Facebook’s bid to play Cupid shot down over data privacy concerns

The social media giant left its lead privacy regulator out in the cold over plans to launch a new dating feature across the EU

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago