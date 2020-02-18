EU warns Facebook to take more responsibility for content

Facebook’s effort to draw the European Commission into a consultation on how to limit harmful content has been met with a warning that it faces penalties if it does not take more responsibility.
Mark Zuckerberg met EU officials in Brussels today after the company published a white paper called “Charting a Way Forward on Online Content Regulation”. The document calls for greater regulation of social media content and explores the different ways this...
