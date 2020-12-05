Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Escaping the social media vortex

It’s an addictive, gamified process, with a reward system that has been proven to chemically alter our brains and bring out the gambler in us, so how can we learn to live better with – or even without – social media?

Andrea Cleary
5th December, 2020
Escaping the social media vortex
Social media has fashioned a system to enslave us

When I deleted my Facebook account earlier this year, I felt free. A little smug, admittedly, but generally as though I had made the right decision.

Like millions of others, I watched in horror as the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in 2018. I felt foolish for allowing a social media platform to access and distribute my personal data. I had become increasingly worried about the proliferation of fake news and its impact on both the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1