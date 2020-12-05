Escaping the social media vortex
It’s an addictive, gamified process, with a reward system that has been proven to chemically alter our brains and bring out the gambler in us, so how can we learn to live better with – or even without – social media?
When I deleted my Facebook account earlier this year, I felt free. A little smug, admittedly, but generally as though I had made the right decision.
Like millions of others, I watched in horror as the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in 2018. I felt foolish for allowing a social media platform to access and distribute my personal data. I had become increasingly worried about the proliferation of fake news and its impact on both the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team