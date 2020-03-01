Sunday March 1, 2020
ERS Genomics strikes lucrative deals with pharma giants

Licensing agreements to rise in the coming months at Crispr firm, says business development manager

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
1st March, 2020
Emmanuelle Charpentier

French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier, who discovered a revolutionary and controversial gene editing technique called Crispr-Cas9, has been striking lucrative licensing deals with the likes of Bayer and Japanese pharma giant Daiichi Sankyo through her Irish company ERS Genomics.

Charpentier, along with biochemist Jennifer Doudna, developed Crispr-Cas9 in 2013 with researchers from the University of Berkeley California and the University of Vienna.

The technique allows scientists to more precisely target the genes that control certain traits, as...

