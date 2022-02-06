Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Environmental impact of DSPCA’s crypto fundraising questioned by campaigners

The animal charity has launched the NwooFT project, which uses non-fungible tokens

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
6th February, 2022
Environmental impact of DSPCA’s crypto fundraising questioned by campaigners
DSPCA and Rothco’s new NFT digital fundraising campaign, the NwooFT project. Environmental groups are critical because of the amount of energy NFTs use

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals plans to go ahead with the launch of a non-fungible token fundraising campaign, despite concerns from environmental groups.

NFTs are digital contracts used to prove ownership of digital assets such as the official copy of a picture or video. They are usually bought and sold with cryptocurrencies, specifically Ethereum. The energy used by the NFT sector, and its impact on climate, has been criticised by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Meta has sold Novi and other assets to Silverlake Capital for $182 million. Picture: Anadolu Agency via Getty

No changes planned for Novi’s Irish staff after sale

Tech Emmet Ryan
Fintan Costello’s BonusFinder has been acquired by the Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com buys BonusFinder in deal worth up to €60m

Tech Aaron Rogan
The Huawei Watch GT3, with a 46mm face, is a tremendous smartwatch, but its smaller 42mm sibling doesn’t quite match up

The Gadget Guru: Huawei Watch GT3, Dóttir, Sandbox Smart R2

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
Aidan Corbett and Jack Pierse, co-founders of Wayflyer. Picture: Naoise Culhane

New unicorn Wayflyer will expand in France and Germany

Tech Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1