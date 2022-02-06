Environmental impact of DSPCA’s crypto fundraising questioned by campaigners
The animal charity has launched the NwooFT project, which uses non-fungible tokens
The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals plans to go ahead with the launch of a non-fungible token fundraising campaign, despite concerns from environmental groups.
NFTs are digital contracts used to prove ownership of digital assets such as the official copy of a picture or video. They are usually bought and sold with cryptocurrencies, specifically Ethereum. The energy used by the NFT sector, and its impact on climate, has been criticised by...
