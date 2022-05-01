Subscribe Today
Tech

EML boss puts Central Bank inquiry into Prepaid Financial Services behind him

The Australian fintech firm has been on the back foot due to an investigation into its Irish unit

Charlie Taylor
1st May, 2022
EML boss puts Central Bank inquiry into Prepaid Financial Services behind him
Tom Cregan, chief executive of EML Payments: ‘I’ve never been driven by share price. I own a lot of shares and when they were worth five bucks I didn’t get up in the morning and pat myself on the back’

There may be plenty of people fretting about EML Payments’ rapidly declining share price, but Tom Cregan, its chief executive, isn’t one of them.

The Australian fintech has been in firefighting mode since the Central Bank of Ireland launched an investigation into its Irish-founded unit Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) last year. Last week its share price fell by more than 38 per cent in one day after it slashed its earning forecast...

