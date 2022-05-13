Subscribe Today
Elon Musk says $44bn Twitter deal is temporarily on hold

Shares in the social media company slumped 11 per cent pre-market after Musk’s tweet, while Tesla’s gained as much as 4.9 per cent

Bloomberg
13th May, 2022
Elon Musk says $44bn Twitter deal is temporarily on hold
Musk disclosed the news on Twitter after reports that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of the platform’s users

Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users”.

The billionaire Tesla owner, the richest person in the world, made the announcement on Twitter. He cited pending details on spam and fake accounts.

Twitter shares slumped 11 per cent pre-market after Musk’s tweet, while Tesla’s gained as much as 4.9 per cent.

