Elon Musk says $44bn Twitter deal is temporarily on hold
Shares in the social media company slumped 11 per cent pre-market after Musk’s tweet, while Tesla’s gained as much as 4.9 per cent
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users”.
The billionaire Tesla owner, the richest person in the world, made the announcement on Twitter. He cited pending details on spam and fake accounts.
Twitter shares slumped 11 per cent pre-market after Musk’s tweet, while Tesla’s gained as much as 4.9 per cent.
