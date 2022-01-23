Subscribe Today
Elkstone to ‘start writing cheques’ of up to €2m for ‘gritty’ start-ups this year

Firm that backed two Irish unicorns to use most of its €75 million venture fund in next two to three years, says founder Alan Merriman

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
23rd January, 2022
Alan Merriman, executive chairman of Elkstone Partners: plans to launch a new €75 million venture fund to invest in early-stage Irish technology companies. Picture: Bryan Meade

Elkstone, the venture capital firm, plans to invest €20 million of its new €75 million fund in Irish start-ups by the end of this year.

Its founder Alan Merriman told the Business Post he planned to start writing cheques between €500,000 and €2 million for start-ups using funds from the €75 million kitty by the end of March.

Last week, Elkstone announced that, subject to approval by the Central Bank, it will launch...

