Elkstone beefs up team with new ‘superstar’ venture partners
Tech unicorn backer recently announced a €100 million venture fund to back early-stage companies in Ireland
Elkstone, the finance house which was one of the earliest backers of the Irish tech unicorns LetsGetChecked and Flipdish, is beefing up its team with a number of “superstar” hires.
Niall McEvoy, Martin Cass and Barry Brennan are all joining the Alan Merriman-led firm as venture partners. Elkstone recently announced a €100 million fund to invest in early-stage technology companies. The new partners have been brought in to coincide with the launch of...
