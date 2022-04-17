Subscribe Today
Tech

Elkstone beefs up team with new ‘superstar’ venture partners

Tech unicorn backer recently announced a €100 million venture fund to back early-stage companies in Ireland

Charlie Taylor
17th April, 2022
Alan Merriman, chairman of Elkstone (centre), with Martin Cass and Niall McEvoy who are joining the firm as venture partners. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Elkstone, the finance house which was one of the earliest backers of the Irish tech unicorns LetsGetChecked and Flipdish, is beefing up its team with a number of “superstar” hires.

Niall McEvoy, Martin Cass and Barry Brennan are all joining the Alan Merriman-led firm as venture partners. Elkstone recently announced a €100 million fund to invest in early-stage technology companies. The new partners have been brought in to coincide with the launch of...

