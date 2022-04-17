Elkstone beefs up team with new ‘superstar’ venture partners

Elkstone, the finance house which was one of the earliest backers of the Irish tech unicorns LetsGetChecked and Flipdish, is beefing up its team with a number of “superstar” hires.

Niall McEvoy, Martin Cass and Barry Brennan are all joining the Alan Merriman-led firm as venture partners. Elkstone recently announced a €100 million fund to invest in early-stage technology companies. The new partners have been brought in to coincide with the launch of...