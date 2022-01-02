Educational software group Nvolve plans 140 more jobs

Nvolve Group, a Donegal-based education software business, intends to add 140 jobs over the next three years, bringing its total staff to 160.

Earlier this year, the business announced plans to add 20 staff in 2022. This would double the current number at the business. Barry Harper, founder and chief executive, told the Business Post that it also intends to double staff again in both 2023 and 2024 as it grows internationally.

Nvolve’s software is designed for non-office based...