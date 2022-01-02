Subscribe Today
E-sports group Wylde raises €375,000 from angel investors

The Irish professional gaming group has signed up top gamers to compete in video game tournaments

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
2nd January, 2022
Wylde’s teams compete in Rainbow 6 Siege, Rocket League and Fifa tournaments

Wylde, an Irish professional e-sports and gaming group, has raised €375,000 in funding from several angel investors.

The Irish company is controlled by co-founders Stephen Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former chief executive of the Ireland Funds and ex-advisory board member at Munster Rugby.

New filings lodged with the Companies Registration Office show Wyldesports Limited has raised €375,000 in funding for the business from five Irish-based angel investors. The...

