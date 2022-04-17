Dublin firm Exergyn to take green tech ‘to another level’

Exergyn, the Dublin-headquartered cleantech business, is opening a new office in Britain and expanding its existing location in Prague, creating 20 new jobs in the process.

Last year, the business raised €30 million in funding from Mercuria, Lacerta and McWin to aid its development of technology for heating and cooling systems. This brought its total funding to date to €50 million.

Its new office will be in Rugby in England, in the heart of what is...