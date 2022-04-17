Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Dublin firm Exergyn to take green tech ‘to another level’

The business has raised €50 million so far to develop its clean technology for heating and cooling systems, and plans to employ 20 more staff and open a new office in England

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
17th April, 2022
Dublin firm Exergyn to take green tech ‘to another level’
Kevin O’Toole, co-founder and chief executive, Exergyn: the firm is likely to seek further funding as it aims to expand beyond the heating, ventilation and air conditioning market. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Exergyn, the Dublin-headquartered cleantech business, is opening a new office in Britain and expanding its existing location in Prague, creating 20 new jobs in the process.

Last year, the business raised €30 million in funding from Mercuria, Lacerta and McWin to aid its development of technology for heating and cooling systems. This brought its total funding to date to €50 million.

Its new office will be in Rugby in England, in the heart of what is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Liam Dunne, chief executive of Klearcom: ‘Voicebots tend to be delivered across a fractured global network, which is problematic.’ Picture: Patrick Browne

Waterford voicebot test firm to create 33 new jobs and open New York office

Tech Emmet Ryan
Tim Houstoun, chief executive of Global Shares. Houston said the firm, which manages employee share plans for some of the world’s best-known companies, is on track to achieve a billion dollar valuation by 2024. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Global Shares targets further growth after $750m JP Morgan deal

Tech Charlie Taylor
Amrit Kumar, chairman of Binarii: ‘The solutions we’re building will be critical to securing the over $200 billion in assets locked across decentralised financial applications’

Binarii raises €1.5m with aim of making blockchain ‘boring’

Tech Charlie Taylor
Alan Merriman, chairman of Elkstone (centre), with Martin Cass and Niall McEvoy who are joining the firm as venture partners. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Elkstone beefs up team with new ‘superstar’ venture partners

Tech Charlie Taylor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1