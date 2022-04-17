Dublin firm Exergyn to take green tech ‘to another level’
The business has raised €50 million so far to develop its clean technology for heating and cooling systems, and plans to employ 20 more staff and open a new office in England
Exergyn, the Dublin-headquartered cleantech business, is opening a new office in Britain and expanding its existing location in Prague, creating 20 new jobs in the process.
Last year, the business raised €30 million in funding from Mercuria, Lacerta and McWin to aid its development of technology for heating and cooling systems. This brought its total funding to date to €50 million.
Its new office will be in Rugby in England, in the heart of what is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Waterford voicebot test firm to create 33 new jobs and open New York office
High-potential start-up Klearcom has raised €800,000 to date and is hoping to raise €4 million in its seed round over the next 18 months
Global Shares targets further growth after $750m JP Morgan deal
The Cork fintech’s chief executive says all staff will gain from the transaction, as the firm prepares for more growth
Binarii raises €1.5m with aim of making blockchain ‘boring’
Company is a ‘spin-in’ at NovaUCD, the University College Dublin innovation hub
Elkstone beefs up team with new ‘superstar’ venture partners
Tech unicorn backer recently announced a €100 million venture fund to back early-stage companies in Ireland