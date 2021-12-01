Dublin-based AI business to create at least 20 jobs in the next year

Cation Consulting, a Dublin-based business that creates conversation artificial intelligence (AI) chat robots, plans to add at least 20 jobs over the next 12 months.

Alan Kiernan, co-founder and chief technology officer of Cation, told the Business Post that the company’s growth projections will enable it to more than treble its current staff of nine by the end of 2022.

“Just in terms of engineers alone we could easily triple. We don’t need a...