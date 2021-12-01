Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Dublin-based AI business to create at least 20 jobs in the next year

Cation Consulting creates conversation artificial intelligence chat robots

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
1st December, 2021
Dublin-based AI business to create at least 20 jobs in the next year
Cation develops software that runs on AWS cloud services that enables businesses to provide conversational chatbots with low friction for the people using them. Picture: Getty Images

Cation Consulting, a Dublin-based business that creates conversation artificial intelligence (AI) chat robots, plans to add at least 20 jobs over the next 12 months.

Alan Kiernan, co-founder and chief technology officer of Cation, told the Business Post that the company’s growth projections will enable it to more than treble its current staff of nine by the end of 2022.

“Just in terms of engineers alone we could easily triple. We don’t need a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Adam Selipsky, chief executive of Amazon Web Services, and David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs, speaking at AWS ReInvent in Las Vegas.

Goldman Sachs unveils Amazon-backed cloud service for hedge funds

Tech Emmet Ryan
Dorsey now gets to move on and the pressure of running Twitter’s day to day falls on Parag Agrawal to take it to new heights. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Dorsey is leaving Twitter but what comes next?

Tech Emmet Ryan
Professor Cian Ó Mathúna, head of micronano systems at University College Cork’s Tyndall National Institute. Picture: Darragh Kane

A three-decade wait for overnight success

Connected Eva Short
The question over VR is whether it will be games, or corporate and educational VR which fuels its move towards the cultural mainstream

On the cusp of a new reality

Connected Róisín Kiberd

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1