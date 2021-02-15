Subscribe Today
DPC raised concerns with TikTok as it was scaling up presence in Ireland

Correspondence seen by the Business Post shows Data Protection Commissioner expressed detailed reservations before it agreed to become the social media giant’s Europe-wide statutory regulator

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
15th February, 2021
Concerns were expressed about TikTok occupying short-term offices at a WeWork facility in Dublin, the company is now considering a lease on a big premises in the capital’s docklands. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s data protection regulator raised concerns with TikTok about its Irish operation as it was rapidly scaling up its presence in Dublin, correspondence shows.

In December, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) agreed to become TikTok’s Europe-wide statutory regulator. But correspondence seen by the Business Post shows it expressed detailed reservations ahead of that decision.

The social media company had sought to meet the criteria to avail of the One Stop Shop...

