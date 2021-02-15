DPC raised concerns with TikTok as it was scaling up presence in Ireland
Correspondence seen by the Business Post shows Data Protection Commissioner expressed detailed reservations before it agreed to become the social media giant’s Europe-wide statutory regulator
Ireland’s data protection regulator raised concerns with TikTok about its Irish operation as it was rapidly scaling up its presence in Dublin, correspondence shows.
In December, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) agreed to become TikTok’s Europe-wide statutory regulator. But correspondence seen by the Business Post shows it expressed detailed reservations ahead of that decision.
The social media company had sought to meet the criteria to avail of the One Stop Shop...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Adventures in Technophobia: Robot vacuum cleaners
Man, woman, vegetable – the beautiful thing about robotic hoovers is that they know nothing of gender wars, says Jessie Collins.
The Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Weber Traveler, Leef
A contender for the ultimate smartphone, a gas barbecue that tucks into your boot, and a laptop with a difference are reviewed this week
Tech View: Netflix‘s price hike is a gamble as our choice grows
The streaming giant is taking a risk by raising its tariffs just as other hugely-resourced competitors are upping their game
Phil Siveter: ‘Fibre broadband is crucial and the last year has driven that home’
Despite operating in a global pandemic, at a crucial and extremely competitive time for telecoms, Nokia’s chief executive in Ireland and Britain is calm – and decidedly upbeat about the future