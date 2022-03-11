Subscribe Today
DPC does not need more commissioners but should consider more outsourcing, report says

External audit finds ‘feeling’ among staff that DPC’s model is no longer fit for purpose

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th March, 2022
DPC does not need more commissioners but should consider more outsourcing, report says
Helen Dixon, the data protection commissioner. Many have said the DPC should have three commissioners rather than just one. Picture: Bryan Meade

Ireland’s data watchdog is best served with just one commissioner, a new independent report has found, contradicting activists, privacy groups and politicians who have long argued the organisation should expand its top leadership team.

But an external audit has said that the Data Protection Commission (DPC) needs to add a new layer of senior officers at the top levels of the organisation, and said there was a “feeling” among staff at the organisation...

