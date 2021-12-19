Subscribe Today
Digital minister Troy to meet Facebook whistleblower

The Fianna Fáil politician is to hold an online dialogue tomorrow with Frances Haugen, whose leaking of internal Facebook documents made worldwide headlines in October

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
19th December, 2021
Digital minister Troy to meet Facebook whistleblower
Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, will meet minister Robert Troy online tomorrow. Picture: Getty

Robert Troy, the Minister of State for the digital sector, is holding an online meeting tomorrow with the Facebook whistleblower responsible for a series of leaks about the company.

Frances Haugen made worldwide headlines in October when she leaked internal Facebook documents and accused the company of repeatedly prioritising its growth over users' safety.

Troy told the Business Post that he wanted to get Haugen’s advice about the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which would...

