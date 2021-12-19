Digital minister Troy to meet Facebook whistleblower
The Fianna Fáil politician is to hold an online dialogue tomorrow with Frances Haugen, whose leaking of internal Facebook documents made worldwide headlines in October
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Robert Troy, the Minister of State for the digital sector, is holding an online meeting tomorrow with the Facebook whistleblower responsible for a series of leaks about the company.
Frances Haugen made worldwide headlines in October when she leaked internal Facebook documents and accused the company of repeatedly prioritising its growth over users' safety.
Troy told the Business Post that he wanted to get Haugen’s advice about the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which would...
