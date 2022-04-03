Digital conveyancing firm Transact raises €2m to target British market with faster transactions

Transact, a Dublin-based property technology business, plans to close a funding round of €2 million by the end of May as it aims to expand its business.

The company provides digital tools to accelerate the conveyancing of house sales. It claims to “connect property developers, lawyers, and real estate agents under one digital roof”.

John Fahy, chief executive officer of Transact, told the Business Post the company’s platform could halve the time required...