Data Protection Commission seeks answers from LinkedIn over data scrape

Watchdog has contacted LinkedIn days after engaging with Facebook over a separate data leak

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
9th April, 2021
Data Protection Commission seeks answers from LinkedIn over data scrape
It’s expected LinkedIn will be facing questions from the data regulator over how many Irish users were affected by the breach. Picture: Getty

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) is seeking answers from LinkedIn amid reports that 500 million users had their personal data scraped from the platform and posted online.

A spokesman for the DPC this evening told the Business Post that the body has “engaged with LinkedIn on this issue”, after Italy’s privacy regulator launched a probe into the breach.

The DPC has sent questions to the company, which has...

