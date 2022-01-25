Subscribe Today
Data platform offers language schools added digital fluency

Dublin-based Ogma designed its data management service for Gaeltacht colleges, but it now plans to roll it out into continental Europe

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
25th January, 2022
Data platform offers language schools added digital fluency
Siobhán Bairéad, co-founder of Ogma: ‘This is a multilingual platform that is of an international gold standard when it comes to security and data processing.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ogma, a business that provides data management services for language schools, plans to expand into continental Europe this year. It is in initial discussions with schools in Spain to provide its software.

“Language colleges in the Basque country, in Scotland, Wales and Brittany, are all the same except for the languages they use. You get the same types of stories and problems there as from the Gaeltacht areas,” Siobhán Bairéad, co-founder of Ogma, told the...

