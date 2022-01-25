Data platform offers language schools added digital fluency

Ogma, a business that provides data management services for language schools, plans to expand into continental Europe this year. It is in initial discussions with schools in Spain to provide its software.

“Language colleges in the Basque country, in Scotland, Wales and Brittany, are all the same except for the languages they use. You get the same types of stories and problems there as from the Gaeltacht areas,” Siobhán Bairéad, co-founder of Ogma, told the...