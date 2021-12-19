Cryptocurrency ad campaign could be thrown off the bus

Dublin Bus adverts for a “meme-coin” cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog are being investigated by the advertising watchdog as concerns grow about people making risky investments in unregulated products.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) is investigating two complaints about the Floki Inu campaign.

The campaign’s tagline is “Missed Doge? Get Floki”, referring to Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013 that surged in value following a...