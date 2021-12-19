Cryptocurrency ad campaign could be thrown off the bus
ASAI confirms it is looking into complaints about a Dublin Bus advertising campaign for the ‘meme-coin’
Dublin Bus adverts for a “meme-coin” cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog are being investigated by the advertising watchdog as concerns grow about people making risky investments in unregulated products.
The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) is investigating two complaints about the Floki Inu campaign.
The campaign’s tagline is “Missed Doge? Get Floki”, referring to Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013 that surged in value following a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Digital minister Troy to meet Facebook whistleblower
The Fianna Fáil politician is to hold an online dialogue tomorrow with Frances Haugen, whose leaking of internal Facebook documents made worldwide headlines in October
Gadget Guru: HP Elite Dragonfly G2, Thrustmaster T248 and iRobot Roomba i3 reviewed
The Gadget Guru has a gander this week at a premium business laptop, a steering wheel for gamers and a Roomba that gets to know you
Data and Goliath: can the Irish watchdog hold its own?
Controversy is raging in Europe over the Irish Data Protection Commissioner’s ability to curtail the power of Big Tech, and it is doing untold damage to the country’s reputation