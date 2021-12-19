Subscribe Today
Cryptocurrency ad campaign could be thrown off the bus

ASAI confirms it is looking into complaints about a Dublin Bus advertising campaign for the ‘meme-coin’

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
19th December, 2021

The ASAI has received two complaints about advertising for the company Floki Inu, and is aware of concerns about consumer knowledge of cryptocurrencies.

Dublin Bus adverts for a “meme-coin” cryptocurrency named after Elon Musk’s dog are being investigated by the advertising watchdog as concerns grow about people making risky investments in unregulated products.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) is investigating two complaints about the Floki Inu campaign.

The campaign’s tagline is “Missed Doge? Get Floki”, referring to Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013 that surged in value following a...

