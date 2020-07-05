Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 speeds up the move to online dispute resolution

Consumer Code for Online Dispute Resolution’s web-based business could save money and offer more options to all parties

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
5th July, 2020
2
Margaret Considine, president of the Mediators’ Institute of Ireland and chief executive of Equita Consulting; ‘online dispute resolution presents an opportunity for practitioners in Ireland to develop international businesses online’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Covid-19 pandemic has made life particularly challenging for the legal sector, but it has allowed one company to focus attention on its new online service.

Consumer Code for Online Dispute Resolution (CCODR) was in the process of being set up before coronavirus and Covid-19 became everyday terms. The business is creating an online subscription platform for dispute resolution that could reduce the costs for all those involved in mediation processes while expanding the options...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Untitled

Sami Marttinen, chief executive and founder of Swappie

Emmet Ryan | 6 hours ago

Making the switch

The tech sector usually weathers economic downturns reasonably well, so now might be the time to consider a career move into IT

Aoife Valentine | 6 hours ago

The final straw, and other ways to save the planet

Climate change and making the world a better place were hot topics at the Collision from Home conference. Emmet Ryan talks to four entrepreneurs about how they are trying to make a difference

Emmet Ryan | 6 hours ago