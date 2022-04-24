Cork-based tech start-up aims for €2m investment

Voxxify, a Cork-based start-up, plans to raise €2 million this year and create ten jobs in order to aid international growth ahead of its Series A round in 2023.

The business uses machine learning to survey staff of large organisations on all of the IT they use at work, both hardware and software, to aid the business in purchasing decisions.

Voxxify currently has ten staff and it has raised €750,000 in funding to date, with its...