Conor Murray and Rory McIlroy help Whoop get on track for Irish marketing campaign

The company is rolling out its first-ever media campaign specifically targeted at the Irish market

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
20th February, 2022
Whoop is working with Core Media on the digital fitness tracker campaign

Whoop, a digital fitness tracker company, is rolling out its first-ever media campaign specifically targeted at the Irish market.

The business is working with several Irish athletes across a multitude of sports to provide marketing focused at users in Ireland. Whoop’s fitness band has no screen and tracks biometric data to help users improve sleep and athletic training. Users are charged a monthly subscription.

“It’s a great product for aspiring athletes and people...

