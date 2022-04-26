Conjura raises €15m in Series A funding

Conjura, a Dublin-based ecommerce business, has raised €15 million in its Series A funding round. The round was led by Act Venture Capital and Middlegame Ventures, with Tribal VC also participating. The funding will be used to expand its operations in Ireland and Britain as well as pursuing opportunities in other markets.

Founded in 2018, the business currently has 65 staff. Conjura develops data analytics tools for businesses using a broad range of ecommerce tools...