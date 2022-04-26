Subscribe Today
Conjura raises €15m in Series A funding

The e-commerce start-up has raised the funding from Act Venture Capital, Middlegame Ventures, and Tribal VC

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
26th April, 2022
Fran Quilty, chief executive and co-founder of Conjura:

Conjura, a Dublin-based ecommerce business, has raised €15 million in its Series A funding round. The round was led by Act Venture Capital and Middlegame Ventures, with Tribal VC also participating. The funding will be used to expand its operations in Ireland and Britain as well as pursuing opportunities in other markets.

Founded in 2018, the business currently has 65 staff. Conjura develops data analytics tools for businesses using a broad range of ecommerce tools...

