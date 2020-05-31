Compliance software firm finds opportunity in a crisis

Making big moves in a crisis is nothing new for OneLook. The compliance software business, based in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, is used to taking on challenges when the world around it is in disarray.
With plans to add ten staff by year end, bringing its total headcount to 45, a global pandemic may not seem like the optimal time to build for international expansion. But the company co-founders, Pat King and Brendan Griffin, are more...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team