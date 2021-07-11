Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Company Watch: Stripe’s IPO has been a long time in the making

The online payments firm founded by the Collison brothers was recently valued at $95 billion

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
11th July, 2021
Company Watch: Stripe’s IPO has been a long time in the making
John and Patrick Collison, co-founders of Stripe: an IPO is expected soon. Picture: Bloomberg

In a move that has been coming since the turn of the year, it appears that the Collison brothers are set to take Stripe public.

The Business Post reported last January that the hiring of Shannon Brayton, a veteran of several high-profile tech companies, including eBay, Yahoo, and LinkedIn, was a signal that the online payments processing firm was preparing for an initial public offering (IPO).

Brayton was headhunted by LinkedIn in 2010...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

CGI of Wembley Park in London: used as an incubator by Sisk’s digital team.

Sisk develops digital twin for buildings to monitor their health

Tech Emmet Ryan 5 hours ago
Dr Niamh Shaw: ‘If I had the money, I’d do it but I wouldn’t feel I’d satisfied my life’s mission to be an astronaut.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

‘It’s a bit vulgar. It’s hard to watch. As someone who wants to go to space, I’ve had to rethink my motivations for it’

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 day ago
Set-up on the new Nokia X20 is quick

The Gadget Guru: Nokia X20, Olympus Pen E-P7, iKinesis

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 2 days ago
Dee Coakley, chief executive of Boundless: ‘growing the team in all areas’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Boundless sets €10m Series A funding target for plans to go live in 35 countries

Tech Emmet Ryan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1