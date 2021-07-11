Company Watch: Stripe’s IPO has been a long time in the making

In a move that has been coming since the turn of the year, it appears that the Collison brothers are set to take Stripe public.

The Business Post reported last January that the hiring of Shannon Brayton, a veteran of several high-profile tech companies, including eBay, Yahoo, and LinkedIn, was a signal that the online payments processing firm was preparing for an initial public offering (IPO).

Brayton was headhunted by LinkedIn in 2010...