ClubZap seeks €1.5m to get in the game in Britain
Clare-based company aiming to get its sports management app into clubs around Britain
ClubZap, the Irish company offering a management app for sports clubs, aims to raise €1.5 million in its first funding round later this year. The funds will be used to help with the firm’s expansion into Britain.
ClubZap is used by sports clubs to manage payments, fixtures and communications with their members, as well as for sales of merchandise. It allows clubs to register members online and collect payments. They can post results...
