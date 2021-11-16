Cloud services to become core focus of attacks, cybersecurity firm warns

There has been a 188 per cent increase in cyber attacks on cloud services over the past three years, according to research by Unit 42, the research arm of Palo Alto Networks.

The multinational is expecting nearly all attacks in the future to target cloud-based services.

“Nearly 30 per cent of cases today touch the cloud. My guess is that by this time next year, it will be closer to 80 to 100 per cent,” Wendi Whitmore,...