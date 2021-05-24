Subscribe Today
CleverCards buys ExpendiaSmart for undisclosed fee

Dublin-based payments technology business purchases Italian firm

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
24th May, 2021
Kealon Lennon, founder and chief executive of CleverCards: ‘We’re seeking to consolidate the market through an aggressive buy and build strategy.’

CleverCards, a Dublin-based payments technology business, has bought ExpendiaSmart, an Italian operator in the space from EdenRed, a corporate payments business listed on the French stock exchange. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

The purchase includes, subject to regulatory approval, ExpendiaSmart’s Italian licence as an electronic money (e-money) institution. This will enable CleverCards to operate as an e-money institution across the European Union.

“It puts CleverCards in an elite group...

