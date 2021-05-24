CleverCards buys ExpendiaSmart for undisclosed fee
Dublin-based payments technology business purchases Italian firm
CleverCards, a Dublin-based payments technology business, has bought ExpendiaSmart, an Italian operator in the space from EdenRed, a corporate payments business listed on the French stock exchange. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.
The purchase includes, subject to regulatory approval, ExpendiaSmart’s Italian licence as an electronic money (e-money) institution. This will enable CleverCards to operate as an e-money institution across the European Union.
“It puts CleverCards in an elite group...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Facebook has six weeks to respond to DPC order
The social media giant has warned that a data transfer ban between the EU and the United States could drastically affect tech multinationals based in Ireland
GMIT grad launches GAA live scores app after 32 job rejections
Fergus Grimes has invested €20,000 to launch Score Beo, and the app has topped the Irish sports charts in the Apple Store after just a few weeks
Mayo’s Payslip will target up to €40m in next funding round
The Co Mayo firm that helps multinationals manage global payrolls may launch its next funding round earlier than planned, given pace of its growth
The Gadget Guru: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4; Glamdoll ring light; Bluvy
A brilliant new Microsoft laptop, a helpful light fixture for video calls and a Bluetooth bathroom entertainment system are reviewed by the Gadget Guru this week