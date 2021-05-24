CleverCards buys ExpendiaSmart for undisclosed fee

CleverCards, a Dublin-based payments technology business, has bought ExpendiaSmart, an Italian operator in the space from EdenRed, a corporate payments business listed on the French stock exchange. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

The purchase includes, subject to regulatory approval, ExpendiaSmart’s Italian licence as an electronic money (e-money) institution. This will enable CleverCards to operate as an e-money institution across the European Union.

“It puts CleverCards in an elite group...