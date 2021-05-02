Canadian ‘dragon’ enters Irish market with technology fundraising platform

Clearco, an alternative fundraising platform for tech businesses, plans to hire 12 staff when it opens its Irish office later this year.

The Dublin-based office will act as a European hub for Clearco, formerly known as Clearbanc. In lieu of taking equity in the businesses it invests in, Clearco takes a percentage of revenues from those companies for a set period.

“We’re very excited about Ireland. It’s an incredible hub to work out of and it’s...