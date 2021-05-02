Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Canadian ‘dragon’ enters Irish market with technology fundraising platform

Clearco boss Michele Romanow, a panellist on Dragons’ Den in Canada, says the firm will open its European base in Dublin later this year

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
2nd May, 2021
Canadian ‘dragon’ enters Irish market with technology fundraising platform
Michele Romanow, co-founder and president of Clearco: the alternative fundraising platform for tech businesses, plans to hire 12 staff when it opens its Irish office later this year

Clearco, an alternative fundraising platform for tech businesses, plans to hire 12 staff when it opens its Irish office later this year.

The Dublin-based office will act as a European hub for Clearco, formerly known as Clearbanc. In lieu of taking equity in the businesses it invests in, Clearco takes a percentage of revenues from those companies for a set period.

“We’re very excited about Ireland. It’s an incredible hub to work out of and it’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Huawei Sound speaker sounds great but leaves listeners bothered and bewildered

The Gadget Guru: Huawei Sound; Ninja Air Fryer; Moorebot Scout

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 5 hours ago
Facebook won’t be able to see what Apple users are doing online thanks to new privacy features on the iPhone

Tech View: Facebook cries foul over Apple’s giant switch-off

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 5 hours ago
Ruairi Kelleher, chief executive of Immedis: the payroll technology company raised $50 million (€41.5 million) in its Series B round in November

Irish payroll technology firm to create 200 jobs over next four years

Tech Emmet Ryan 5 hours ago
Throughout 2020, criminals seized the opportunity to capitalise on the confusion created by Covid-19. Picture: Getty

Security Watch: Ransomware epidemic rages on

Connected Róisín Kiberd 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1