Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Brexit led US cybersecurity firm to locate EMEA HQ in Dublin

OneLogin chose Dublin over London due to Ireland’s commitment to EU and support for businesses

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
19th January, 2020
Brad Brooks, chief executive of OneLogin

Brexit played a critical role in a US multinational deciding to set up its EMEA headquarters in Dublin instead of London.

OneLogin, which provides cybersecurity services across all applications used in business, opted for Ireland over Britain in part due to the uncertainty surrounding Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

“We have a relatively significant footprint in London, but we had to make an active decision if we were going to make our...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tim Cook talks his way around the €13bn question

Chief executive defends Apple’s tax record on visit to Dublin but Taoiseach avoids the issue

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

Brad Brooks: a small-town boy with big ambitions

The OneLogin chief executive’s rural background instilled in him a desire to succeed that has taken him to the upper echelon of the tech world

Emmet Ryan | 2 days ago

Irish AI project ‘proves’ Alcatraz brothers survived prison break

Many assumed escapees died in dangerous waters in 1962, but firm claims algorithm identifies photo taken of pair in Brazil in 1975 as authentic

Aaron Rogan | 2 days ago