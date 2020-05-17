Sunday May 17, 2020
Brave challenger to Google flips the dynamic to put the user first

The browser is designed to lock out cookies and other surveillance technology, putting privacy at the centre of how it operates and offering advertisers different ways to reach users

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
17th May, 2020
Des Martin is head of growth at Brave, a browser that puts privacy at the centre of how it operates

Des Martin has been more fortunate than most during the crisis. He’s got a handy set-up to work remotely and his role has become awfully interesting as head of growth at Brave, the browser attempting to challenge Google.

The number of active users on the platform has taken off during the shutdown, growing by 1.3 million to 13.5 million in March alone. It’s still a drop in the ocean compared to Google Chrome’s...

