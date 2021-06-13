Bowsy hits €300k crowdfunding target
Dublin-based tech firm, which helps connect graduates with potential employers, plans to use the cash to fund US expansion
Bowsy, a Dublin-based tech business connecting graduate students with potential employers, has cleared its €300,000 target in crowdfunding.
At the time of publication, Bowsy had raised €308,00 on Spark Crowdfunding. The campaign runs until Friday, June 18.
Bowsy, founded in 2019, uses remote project work to help graduates link up with potential employers. This includes work on web development, business plans and search engine optimisation.
