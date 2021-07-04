Subscribe Today
Boundless sets €10m Series A funding target for plans to go live in 35 countries

Dublin-based tech start-up that provides remote working compliance services has €2.5 million in bank from seed round

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
4th July, 2021
Dee Coakley, chief executive of Boundless: ‘growing the team in all areas’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Boundless, a Dublin-based tech start-up, plans to raise at least €10 million in its Series A funding round.

Last week, the business announced it had raised €2.5 million in its seed round and planned to create 13 new jobs.

Boundless provides remote working compliance services to enable businesses to hire from a wider pool of talent.

