Binarii raises €1.5m with aim of making blockchain ‘boring’

Binarii Labs, an Irish blockchain start-up, has closed a $1.6 million seed round that values it at $6.5 million. The company, a spin-in at NovaUCD, the University College Dublin innovation hub, is developing enterprise-focused products based on distributed ledger technology (DLT).

"We make blockchain boring, dependable and fit for business," Aidan Finn, the firm’s chief executive, told the Business Post.

Headquartered in Co Kildare, Binari's backers include the dParadigm Fund, a British Virgin Islands-registered digital...