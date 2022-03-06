Subscribe Today
Beware of ‘advisers’ seeking equity, say tech investors

Experts warn that such equity arrangements would immediately make serious investors wary of any start-up that engaged in them

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
6th March, 2022
Beware of 'advisers' seeking equity, say tech investors
Pat Phelan, founder of Sisu Aesthetic Clinic and an investor in a number of businesses, said he was approached by an adviser last week asking for 8 per cent of his business in exchange for introductions to venture capitalists. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Multiple Irish tech investors have warned start-ups to be wary of “advisers” seeking equity in return for access to investors.

Pat Phelan, founder of Sisu Aesthetic Clinic and an investor in a number of businesses, said he was approached by an adviser last week asking for 8 per cent of his business in exchange for introductions to venture capitalists. Phelan, who sold Trustev, his IT security business, for €40 million in 2015 said...

