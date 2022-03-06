Beware of ‘advisers’ seeking equity, say tech investors
Experts warn that such equity arrangements would immediately make serious investors wary of any start-up that engaged in them
Multiple Irish tech investors have warned start-ups to be wary of “advisers” seeking equity in return for access to investors.
Pat Phelan, founder of Sisu Aesthetic Clinic and an investor in a number of businesses, said he was approached by an adviser last week asking for 8 per cent of his business in exchange for introductions to venture capitalists. Phelan, who sold Trustev, his IT security business, for €40 million in 2015 said...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gadget Guru: A hardwearing fitness smartwatch, an adaptable treadmill and a portable barbecue
Garmin’s new Instinct 2 Solar can go for 28 days on a full charge while
New Defence Forces cybersecurity unit will not be fast-tracked
Summer timeline for acting on the recommendations from the Commission on the Defence Forces remains unchanged
US firm Medallia reverses growth plans in Ireland
The software firm had created 20 of a planned 100 remote jobs here, but held a round of redundancies this month as part of a EMEA-wide reorientation
Setting the record straight: Helen Dixon on fixing the DPC’s image problem
Its critics have claimed that the Data Protection Commission has too many shortcomings to carry out its duties effectively, but commission head Helen Dixon believes the criticism is misplaced and misinformed