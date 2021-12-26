Belfast medtech firm plans to raise €14 million
Axial3D aims to use 3D imaging to enable many more surgeries to take place every day, and is looking to double its staff in the next two years
Axial3D, a Belfast-based medical imaging company, plans to raise €14 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Founded in 2016, the firm creates 3D imaging for the medical sector using cloud-based software. It currently has 52 staff and has raised €8.2 million to date.
“We want to democratise the model for surgical planning to help the patient. There’s no point in me helping ten patients every month – the technology needs to be available to tens of...
