Belfast medtech firm plans to raise €14 million

Axial3D, a Belfast-based medical imaging company, plans to raise €14 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Founded in 2016, the firm creates 3D imaging for the medical sector using cloud-based software. It currently has 52 staff and has raised €8.2 million to date.

“We want to democratise the model for surgical planning to help the patient. There’s no point in me helping ten patients every month – the technology needs to be available to tens of...