Belfast firm Cloudsmith will create 60 jobs following $15m funding

Cloudsmith, a Belfast-based business which announced $15 million (€13 million) in Series A funding last week, is aiming for a raise of between $45 million and $75 million when it seeks its Series B round.

The Series A round was the largest of its kind by any business in Northern Ireland ever. Cloudsmith, a software supply chain management business, was founded in 2016 by Alan Carson and Lee Skillen, who were both previously developers for the New York...