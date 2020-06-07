Autodesk finds room to manoeuvre in the new Covid-19 space

The accent is undeniably French, but Nicolas Mangon is a Bostonian now. Originally from Toulouse, the Autodesk vice-president has been in the US city for over 17 years. He’s a big fan of the Boston Celtics, though he still has a soft spot for Toulouse Rugby.

The influence of Autodesk is all around you, even if you don’t realise it. If you are sitting in a chair, for example, it was probably designed using...