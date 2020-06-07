Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Autodesk finds room to manoeuvre in the new Covid-19 space

Nicolas Mangon, the company’s vice-president, is adapting the influential software giant’s offering to suit the new needs created by crisis

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
7th June, 2020
Nicolas Mangon, vice-president of Autodesk: ‘We do more work than we used to. We have more time without commuting.’

The accent is undeniably French, but Nicolas Mangon is a Bostonian now. Originally from Toulouse, the Autodesk vice-president has been in the US city for over 17 years. He’s a big fan of the Boston Celtics, though he still has a soft spot for Toulouse Rugby.

The influence of Autodesk is all around you, even if you don’t realise it. If you are sitting in a chair, for example, it was probably designed using...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

30 under 30: the ones to watch in Irish tech

Emmet Ryan introduces you to this year’s rising stars of Irish tech

Emmet Ryan | 7 hours ago

My Tech Life: Simon Cole, chief executive of Automated Intelligence

Emmet Ryan | 7 hours ago

The Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy A71, TechLabs Swarm TL1, Lumos Ultra

Samsung launches possibly the best phone, cent for cent, on the market, while an educational robot and an LED-enabled bike helmet light up Kickstarter

Emmet Ryan | 7 hours ago