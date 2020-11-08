At Cartoon Saloon, traditional animation and cutting-edge tech is a winning partnership

Mark Mullery could be forgiven for feeling under pressure. The studio technical director of Cartoon Saloon, the Kilkenny-based animation studio, not only had to complete a feature-length film during lockdown, but also had to ensure it generated as much buzz as its predecessors.

Cartoon Saloon’s list of accolades in recent years is unparalleled among Irish studios. Its three features, The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and The Breadwinner, all received nominations for best...