Astroscale to launch mission to clean up space junk

The Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan was where the first object sent into space, Sputnik 1, was launched in 1957. It’s also where the first person to go to space, Yuri Gagarin, took off from in Vostok 1 in 1961. So it seems apt that it’s also where humanity is beginning efforts to clean up the mess left behind by they many space missions since.

Astroscale, a British business, hopes to make history at 6.07am on...