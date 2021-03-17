Astroscale to launch mission to clean up space junk
The British business plans to make history this weekend as it begins a process to remove debris left behind by space missions from the Earth’s orbit
The Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan was where the first object sent into space, Sputnik 1, was launched in 1957. It’s also where the first person to go to space, Yuri Gagarin, took off from in Vostok 1 in 1961. So it seems apt that it’s also where humanity is beginning efforts to clean up the mess left behind by they many space missions since.
Astroscale, a British business, hopes to make history at 6.07am on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Analysis: Stripe announcement shows Dublin will become key to company’s global strategy
Large expansion in Ireland rather than California proves importance of European market to the Collison-founded company
Stripe now the most highly valued fintech start-up
The company, now worth $95 billion, is to create 1,000 jobs in Dublin over the next five years
Gadget Guru: iPhone 12, DJI FPV Drone, Nova H1 Audio Earrings
Apple’s first 5G phone, a drone which delivers a first-person experience, and a set of earbuds that double up as jewellery get the once-over this week
Adventures in Technophobia: The Lily from Garmin
A smartwatch newbie takes the plunge with Garmin’s latest creation