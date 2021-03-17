Subscribe Today
Tech

Astroscale to launch mission to clean up space junk

The British business plans to make history this weekend as it begins a process to remove debris left behind by space missions from the Earth’s orbit

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
17th March, 2021
Astroscale to launch mission to clean up space junk
An artist’s rendering of how the ELSA-d will collect space debris

The Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan was where the first object sent into space, Sputnik 1, was launched in 1957. It’s also where the first person to go to space, Yuri Gagarin, took off from in Vostok 1 in 1961. So it seems apt that it’s also where humanity is beginning efforts to clean up the mess left behind by they many space missions since.

Astroscale, a British business, hopes to make history at 6.07am on...

