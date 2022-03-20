Artificial intelligence can benefit SMEs, says new chair of AI centre
Bronagh Riordan was appointed chair of UCD’s Irish artificial intelligence centre earlier this month
Bronagh Riordan, the new chair of the Irish artificial intelligence centre in UCD, has said she wants the organisation to increase its engagement with SMEs during her tenure.
Riordan, who is also head of data and analytics at Primark, was appointed chair of the centre, known as CeADAR, earlier this month. She is the first female chair of any technology centre in Ireland, taking over from Mike Brosnan, who had held the position since 2014.
CeADAR,...
