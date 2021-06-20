Anti-extremism firm seeks to raise nearly €17m in new funding round

Moonshot, a London-based business which announced its first Irish office last week, aims to raise $20 million (€16.9 million) in its Series B funding round.

Moonshot works with governments and large tech businesses to find people online who are expressing extremist sentiments and works to change the path they are taking. Its clients include the US, Canadian and British governments along with Google, Facebook and Twitter.

It has developed technologies to engage with people involved in...