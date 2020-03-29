An amazing offer, but Disney+ will need a fairy godmother to stand out

The timing couldn’t have been better: the biggest streaming launch since the arrival of Netflix came right in the middle of the whole nation being stuck at home.
Disney+ has come out of the gates with an interesting offer. But in terms of new original content, it’s not exactly overflowing. There is The Mandalorian, a space Western series from the Star Wars franchise, which has been a sensation online, and not much else...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team