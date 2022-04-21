Advertising watchdog to use AI to monitor influencers’ compliance on social media
Tool developed by Dutch advertising authorities to be trialled in Ireland
Ireland's advertising watchdog is to begin use of artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor compliance with the state’s advertising code of standards on social media.
A tech tool created by the Dutch advertising regulator with Deus, the Amsterdam headquartered AI services company, is to be trialled by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) in the coming weeks.
The tool is to help the ASAI ascertain the level of compliance with the advertising code...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Smart kitchen company Fresco is valued at $80m and plans to double headcount
Company formerly known as Drop raises $20m with appliance makers leading the Series B funding round
The hybrid challenge: how we are learning to work together apart
Hybrid working throws up a range of challenges, technological and social. How are companies bridging the gap between work and home?
The Gadget Guru: A nicely balanced smartwatch, cordless vacuum cleaner and shower sharing device
Huawei’s Watch GT Runner, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ201UK and the Tandem shower by Boona come under the spotlight this week
Version 1 bought by Partners Group in €800m deal
Volpi sells majority stake in company which implements IT systems for large corporates and government departments