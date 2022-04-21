Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Advertising watchdog to use AI to monitor influencers’ compliance on social media

Tool developed by Dutch advertising authorities to be trialled in Ireland

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
21st April, 2022
Advertising watchdog to use AI to monitor influencers’ compliance on social media
Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI: ‘We are looking at a number of influencer accounts.’ Picture: Andres Poveda

Ireland's advertising watchdog is to begin use of artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor compliance with the state’s advertising code of standards on social media.

A tech tool created by the Dutch advertising regulator with Deus, the Amsterdam headquartered AI services company, is to be trialled by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) in the coming weeks.

The tool is to help the ASAI ascertain the level of compliance with the advertising code...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ben Harris, Fresco chief executive: ‘The top ten most valuable companies in the world are all trying to build a connected home ecosystem’

Smart kitchen company Fresco is valued at $80m and plans to double headcount

Tech Charlie Taylor
As we look to the future, it is clear that work has changed, and will remain changed, but it is not yet obvious exactly which developments will stick and which will fall by the wayside

The hybrid challenge: how we are learning to work together apart

Connected Jason Walsh
Huawei Watch GT Runner: a lightweight watch for the sporty among us that doesn’t sacrifice battery or screen size

The Gadget Guru: A nicely balanced smartwatch, cordless vacuum cleaner and shower sharing device

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
Tom O’Connor, chief executive of Version 1

Version 1 bought by Partners Group in €800m deal

Tech Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1