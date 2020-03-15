Sunday March 15, 2020
$80 million FrontlineX fund to support US companies expanding into Europe

Stephen McIntyre’s days at Twitter convinced him that not enough was being done to help big international companies expand their footprint in Europe. Now he’s at the helm of FrontlineX, an $80 million fund which aids North American companies looking to grow in Europe

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
15th March, 2020
Stephen McIntyre of FrontlineX: ‘These companies tend to be growing very fast, so there is a lot already straining them’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Stephen McIntyre knew he was being presented with a great opportunity – he just wanted a little more detail about it. He had been given the task of leading Twitter’s European expansion, so he requested a meeting with Adam Bain, the then chief operating officer.

He asked Bain what his plan was for making the European operation work, and Bain told him simply: “You’re the plan.”

It wasn’t the...

